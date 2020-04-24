Rainy, Raw Weather Friday

A new day, a new wind direction, and it is not a favorable direction for most of New England today. Wind from the west is best, that’s what we had yesterday, with very dry air and some sunshine for a change. Today we are back to having a wind from the east and then northeast.

The storm that brought severe weather from Texas to Florida over the last 48 hours, is now moved out over the ocean and is an intensifying low pressure system passing south of New England tonight. Because we are on the north side of the storm, we get cold wind, rain, in the south and mixed precipitation in the higher elevations central and north.

Rain is heavy at times this morning from Connecticut to Cape Cod, lighter rain to the north, and a mix of snow and rain in the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Southwest Maine. We remain dry at the Canadian border with a little bit of sunshine.

Temperatures are holding in the mid and upper 40s. More than an inch of rain is likely near the south coast, lesser amounts as you travel north farther from the center of the system. Wind to may gust past 30 miles an hour for time along the south coast and around Massachusetts Bay & Cape Cod and the Islands.

Slow clearing tonight, frosty cold again, low temperature in the 30s and 40s south, 20s and 30s north.

Tomorrow’s wind direction is from the Northwest, but it is not very much wind, so a local sea breeze may develop. Either way, we should have plenty of sunshine with a high temperature in the 50s, cooler at the coast.

Sunday the wind comes around from the northeast again as another storm winds up south of New England. But this one’s going to be a slow mover. Rain will develop tomorrow night and continue most of Sunday and into part of Monday.

This system is going to be a bit colder and we may have a more significant accumulation of snow, especially in the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, maybe western Massachusetts too. High temperature in the 40s south, 30s and north.

An upper level low sticks around on Monday with mixed rain and snow showers, still in the 40s. The sun should come back Tuesday, with more of west wind getting us back into the 50s. Another slow moving system may bring rain back in for mid week. It continues to be an unseasonable cold and active first alert 10 day forecast.