Heavy Snow and Winds, More Rain Arriving Monday

We won’t see much sunshine over the next few days. The steadiest rain will arrive this afternoon. Even though we are expecting accumulating snow in the mountains, precipitation will start as rain.

Monday and Tuesday look raw and damp. Rain will be intermittent Monday. In the mountains rain will change to snow where several inches of accumulation are possible.

We're also tracking heavy, wet snow in Northern New England, with strong wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. This combo could bring down trees and limbs, meaning power outages could pop up.

One to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Worcester Hills and Southern New Hampshire.

The rain/snow line will drop south Monday night. It’s possible that interiors parts of southern New England may see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be gloomy, but much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will still be chilly. Wednesday should be brighter and warmer. Showers return Thursday, but it stays mild.