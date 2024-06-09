Rainy start to Sunday before clearing in the afternoon

Expect a wet start to Sunday with showers moving through in the morning through early afternoon. The rain will clear from west to east, so you'll see the sun come out later in the day, especially for Central Mass.

This is all thanks to a strong weather system moving in. You can expect about 0.25" to 0.5" an inch of rain in northern Massachusetts. While there will be pockets of heavy rain, the thunderstorm risk stays low.

Sunday night looks dry and seasonably cool, with lows in the 50s and light west winds. Looking ahead, we will enter a mainly dry trend this week, but there is a chance for a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs between 75-80 and lows from 55-60.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Midweek through Friday, it will warm up nicely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the 60s, and it'll feel a bit more humid. As we head into late Friday and Saturday, things might get a bit unsettled with the possibility of some storms as a cold front comes in.