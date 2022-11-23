Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England

We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday.

Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.

Because of the track, the rain/snow line will be near the Canadian border during the storm, and only the highest peaks of the Green and White Mountains can expect any snowfall. A smaller storm Friday could bring a brief shot of accumulating snow to the mountains, before Sunday’s warmup. Early call on wind speeds that range from 35-50 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast, with some coastal flooding and erosion possible.

Sunday is a big travel day, and this storm is likely to cause delays at airports across the Northeast. Much improved weather by Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50, and sunshine.