Rare, Weak Summer Nor'easter to Drop Light Rain Tonight

Head north for sunshine on this Sunday afternoon. We have a low pressure rippling south of Long Island towards Nantucket this afternoon and overnight. It’s actually evolving into a rather rare summertime weak nor’easter.

The high-pressure system across southeastern Canada brings us a nice afternoon in Vermont, New Hampshire and inland Maine. It will create a pressure gradient, generating wind from the northeast gusting past 25 miles an hour around Massachusetts Bay toward evening.

Occasional light rain sprinkles have advanced into central and southern New England, and a steady rain is coming ashore from Connecticut to Cape Cod for dinner time.

Under the clouds and showers south, high temperatures today will peak only around 70 degrees. The warmest and nicest weather is toward the Canadian border, where temperatures are close to 80 degrees and there’s very little in the way of wind or humidity.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in the north, otherwise it will clear out in Northern New England tonight. In southern New England the rain should diminish except for on Cape Cod, where moderate to heavy rain may occur for a few hours around midnight. In addition, wind from the northeast may gust past 40 mph around Nantucket in the middle of the night.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the coast of Massachusetts. It’s been more than 24 hours with the wind off the ocean, and the seas have built greater than 5 feet, causing dangerous rip currents and crashing waves.

The week to nor’easter should race away tomorrow morning, allowing for a pretty nice day in much of New England.

The next weather system as a front Crossing Ontario and New York, that gets into Western New England tomorrow night. It is close enough to generate a few showers or a thunderstorm in Western New England tomorrow. In eastern New England will probably continue the cool ocean breeze. So high is tomorrow in the low 80s well in land, and 70s, or near 70 degrees at the beach.

Showers and storms will slowly progress from west to east tomorrow night, we may be greeted by rain on Tuesday morning, with some in bed thunder.

That front will only slowly lift to the north and east Tuesday, with improvement in the afternoon. It’s behind outfront some beautiful vacation weather arrives late Tuesday and sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday, with relatively low humidity and nice August warmth, as seen in our first alert 10-day forecast.