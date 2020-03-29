Raw and Rainy Monday Ahead

We have one more day ahead of gloom, before we see some sunshine returning. Temperatures tomorrow in the mid 40s mean it’ll be a raw day. Rain showers will continue throughout the day, but snow showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will end quickly on Tuesday morning and clouds will clear out during the afternoon. Even though we’re expecting sunshine, it will be cold with high temperatures only in the upper 30s. There will be a noticeable seabreeze throughout the week which will keep the coast in the 40s and inland locations in the 50s and even low 60s.

The next round of rain as possible Thursday and Fridays we watch a coastal storm which hopefully will stay just off the coast. if the storm comes a little bit closer it’s possible that we could see strong winds and heavy rain.

Temperatures will be rebounding by next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most locations and we can’t rule out some low 60s away from the coast. Shower chances will continue but it doesn’t look like anything will be overly significant.