Raw, Rainy Friday with Temps in the 40s and 50s

Friday afternoon will be much cooler, with temperatures in the 40s vs. the 60s and 70s that we’ve seen recently

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the remnants of Eta get wrapped into the cold front moving through the area, we can expect to see another round of rain to develop during the day.

With an onshore wind, temperatures this afternoon will be much cooler – 40s vs. the 60s and 70s that we’ve seen recently. Any rain helps our drought conditions, but I don’t see us getting a lot of rain. We’ll see periods of light rain.

Saturday looks drier and brighter with sunshine returning. High temperatures will approach 50 once again. Clouds increase late Sunday with some showers possible by overnight. Again on Monday, we will dry out.

The chilliest day next week will be Wednesday with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. If you’re not a fan of the chill, expect slightly warmer air to return by the end of the week next week.

