Really Icy Start Saturday as Region Gears Up for More Snow

We are gearing up for another snow chance on Sunday. On Saturday, we may see a few flurries as the sky clears. There will be a gusty west wind all day with temperatures in the 30s.

Ski areas will still see snow showers on western facing slopes with a couple inches of accumulation possible.

Sunday we have a couple systems combining and enhancing our snow chances. The coastal low that looked like a miss earlier this week, is now trending more north and closer to southern New England. So we now expect plowable accumulation southeast.

Northern New England sees more of a cold front and scattered snow showers amounting to 1-3 inches. South of the Massachusetts TurnPike, and southeast from Rhode Island to the South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands, we expect 3-6 inches of snow.

As we get closer to this storm, stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for any storm updates this weekend.

If the low tracks farther north, we may increase totals, and if it tracks farther south, we may lower the numbers a tad. We will not see too much wind from this storm as it is tracking now, gusty northeast winds around 40 mph perhaps Sunday across the outer Cape.

Next week starts off quiet with sunshine and highs in the 20s Monday. But here comes our next system on Tuesday that will bring more snow to the northeast. The track is still uncertain at this time, but it looks to be cold enough for snow for almost everyone. Several more inches of accumulation will be possible.

We have a break in the action for midweek with sun and highs in the 20s. Then sometime at the end of the week another storm may pass by us, bringing a wintry mix of snow chance.