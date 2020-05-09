mothers day forecast

Record Cold Possible Saturday Night Into Mother’s Day Morning

It stays cold and breezy into Mother’s Day, but it will be warmer with temperatures up around 60 degrees

It certainly doesn’t feel like summer is just over a month away.

The highest elevations of New England picked up six to 12 inches of accumulation. Snow showers made it all the way to the coast in many cases. Winds gusted to 50 mph through the afternoon adding to the chill. High temperatures stayed in the 30s and 40s across the majority of New England. Record low maximum temperatures and record lows were set.

In Boston, if the temperature drops to 34 degrees Saturday night, it will be colder than Groundhog Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For most of New England, this is the coldest May weather we’ve seen in decades.

It stays breezy into Mother’s Day, but it will be warmer with temperatures up around 60 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Monday with temperatures in the low 60s again.

Cooler weather moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday, but at least the sunshine will return.

Warmer air moves in by the end of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s across the area. As of right now, next Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with temperatures approaching 70 degrees.

