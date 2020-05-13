Record Cold Temperatures Overnight

Records were set for cold air again last night. The top of Mount Washington tied a 2005 record of 9° while Boston, at 37°, beat out the 38° record from 1882.

The reason it doesn’t seem so cold is because we’ve become used to it lately. We set records for cold air many times since the beginning of May. Last night there was another coating of snow in the hills of western Massachusetts, making this the 11th day in a row with snow somewhere in New England.

That likely is our last day for snow until autumn, except for perhaps the top of Mount Washington, where it can snow any time of the year. We have one more chilly night tonight, but a warming trend is underway.

This afternoon we have a mix of sun and a few fair-weather clouds, especially in southeastern Massachusetts.

Temperatures are in the 50s to near 60°. The breeze remains active from the west and northwest gusting past 30 mph, with elevated fire danger and high pollen count.

High pressure right over us tonight may allow some areas to go calm, allowing the temperature to again cool to the 20s and 30s, perhaps tying record low temperatures one more time.

A warm front approaches from the west tomorrow with sunshine fading behind clouds- it should be mostly dry with a high temperature in the 60s.

Low pressure along the warm front over us on Friday could mean downpours with temperatures in the 70s in southern New England, still cool in northern New England with lighter rain.

Low pressure is east of us Saturday morning with slow clearing. The wind will be from the north on Saturday, which means cooler at the ocean, 50s near the beach, 60s to low 70s inland.

We should remain dry through Sunday morning, with sunshine on Sunday fading behind clouds as another warm front comes in. Temperatures will probably get into the 60s before rain late in the day, which will cause the temperatures to fall back into the 50s.

A big challenge for early next week is the potential merging of a slow-moving front over New England and a possible tropical or sub-tropical storm off the southeastern United States.

They may come together and give us a couple of days of wind and rain from the Northeast. If that happens, we are only in the 40s. But we’re still optimistic that after that we go back into the 70s to near 80 by late next week.

Track it all here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.