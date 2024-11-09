Red Flag Warning still in effect as dry conditions continue

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6PM this evening due to a gusty wind and extremely dry conditions. Due to the moderate to severe drought across much of the area, outdoor fires are not recommended, and extra care needs to be taken with any type of outdoor ignition sources, fire could catch and spread rapidly!

High pressure over the region provides us with a seasonably cool day with plenty of sunshine. A gusty west-northwest wind will be with us much of the day and diminish toward the evening hours. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s south, 40s north…wind will make it feel a bit cooler.

Low dewpoints, clear skies, and a lighter wind will allow temperatures to drop well below freezing across many cities and towns overnight. Temps will drop to around freezing in Boston, 20s to low 30s in the suburbs, and mostly in the 20s north.

Lots of sunshine early Sunday with clouds on the increase during the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Temps will be a bit milder than today with highs mostly in the mid-50s, bit cooler to the north.

Not expecting a gusty wind like today, but wind will be a factor as it switches to the southwest during the afternoon with gusts around 20mph and may help any existing brush fires or new ones to spread quickly.

Rain is finally in the forecast Sunday night but not enough to break the bank, we’ll take whatever we can get at this point! Anywhere between a tenth to a quarter inch is expected with the higher totals forecasted south of the City of Boston.

Rain and clouds exit early Monday as the cold front sweeps out to sea leaving us with improving conditions on Veteran’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler temperatures move in during the middle of next week with the chance for a more rain by Thursday, perhaps even some snow to the higher elevations north…stay tuned!

Have a great Saturday!