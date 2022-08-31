Refreshing Air Sets Stage for Gorgeous Holiday Weekend in New England

A cold front that brought much-needed rain to New England overnight and Wednesday morning ushered in drier and cooler air that will stick around in the afternoon through Friday.

High temperatures Wednesday will rise into the mid 80s south and 70s across the North Country. A refreshing west wind will blow 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Overnight, we're expecting dry and tranquil weather with lows dropping down into the 50s, or the 60s across the urban corridors, outer Cape Cod and the Islands.

An absolutely stunning autumn-like day is on tap Thursday, for the first day of Meteorological Fall. Highs will rise into the mid 70s to 80 degrees with a dry feel to the air. West winds will again blow 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week as our new, cool and dry air mass settles overhead. Light winds and full sun will yield a fantastic day, close to the climatological norm for early-September. Highs will again rise into the mid 70s to either side of 80 degrees across the region, a bit cooler in the 70s across the North Country.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day holiday weekend, we're expecting the stretch of great weather to continue into Saturday with sunny skies and dry air. An increase in solar activity may also result in the Northern Lights being partially visible across the North Country close to the Canadian border overnight.

Temperatures will moderate a bit as the flow changes from the west and northwest to the southwest, ushering in warmer temperatures. Highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday as our dome of high pressure shifts east offshore. By Sunday, renewed heat and humidity creep back into New England, with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s south, mid 70s to 80 degrees across the north.

A cold front will be advancing across New England and will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it.

For Labor Day, expect partly cloudy skies and the threat of rain as the cold front likely stalls across the South Coast. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70s south, mid 60s to low 70s north.

Seasonable weather conditions are on the exclusive, First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN through the middle of next week.