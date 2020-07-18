Rising Heat Could Reach Dangerous Levels Sunday

If there was a day in question of whether or not it would hit 90 degrees, that day was today. Boston logged its second 90-degree day of 2020 on Saturday. Confidence now is quite high that we will see the first official heat wave of the year. Remember, you need three consecutive days with the temperature reaches or exceed 90 degrees.

Sunday will be day two and it will likely be the hottest of the stretch. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s all the way to the coast and we may see some triple-digit readings inland.

The heat index will likely reach 100 degrees in many communities. Monday won’t be as hot, but it will be even more humid. Once again, heat indices will reach 100 degrees. Strong to severe thunderstorms will accompany a cold front Monday evening.

A break from the humidity is heading our way Tuesday. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid to high 80s, but dew points will be noticeably lower.

Shower and storm changes return Wednesday and Thursday with some humidity too. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm. For the remainder of the 10-day forecast, 90s are looking unlikely.