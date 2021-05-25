forecast

Rising Temps on Track to Hit 90 in New England Mid-Week

We will turn up the heat again by Wednesday, with many locations hitting 90° once again

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a hot day Sunday, we were back to cool and less humid weather yesterday. Today will be warmer, but not as hot as it will be Wednesday.

Our weather will stay fairly dry through the week. After making up for a bit of our deficit, May has been dry. Boston is more than a half inch below average for the month.

We will turn up the heat again by Wednesday, with many locations hitting 90° once again. Temperatures will drop off as we go into late week.

Some rain will be possible over the Memorial Day weekend. At this point, the midpoint of the holiday weekend looks to be the nicest. Temperatures will rebound to 80 by the end of the 10 day forecast.

