Santa won't see snow in New England this Christmas, but he might enjoy the mild temps

High pressure will provide us with a sunny, quiet but cold day as we near the end of a very busy week in the weather department.

Highs top out mostly in the 30s, few upper 20s northern Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine. A few clouds around Friday night, not as cold as southwest winds start to help bring in milder air for the weekend as high pressure settles off shore. Lows temps won’t be as cold as last night, low 20s south, teens north.

A blend of sun and clouds Saturday with southwest winds helping nudge temps into the 40s.

A frontal boundary will pass through the region Saturday night and Sunday delivering a few mountain snow showers, mainly isolated rain showers southern areas, doesn't look like too big of a deal for travelers since the system is starved for moisture, but we will be dealing with lots of clouds. Sunday’s highs will top out in the 40s.

Unfortunately, Santa won't be seeing any snow on the roof tops Sunday night, but I'm sure he'll manage to deliver his gifts and enjoy our mild temperatures as we climb close to 50 on Christmas Day with a blend of sun and clouds.

We stay on the mild side through the middle of next week with another rain maker moving in Wednesday.

Like the last one, it takes an inside track leaving much of New England on the warm side of the storm which isn't good new for ski resorts. On the bright side, it looks a lot more tame than the storm we saw earlier this week.

Have a great holiday weekend!