Saturday to reach near record warmth in New England

New England continues to bask in the warm embrace of late summer, as temperatures flirt with record highs today before a return to cooler conditions on Sunday.

The region currently finds itself situated on the northern fringes of a persistent high-pressure system, resulting in yet another day of unseasonably warm and dry weather. This weather pattern sets the stage for an opportunity to either tie or break records in the lower 80s, which were originally set back in the 1920s, on Saturday.

For those contemplating a last-minute beach day, Saturday is the ideal choice, offering the most sunshine during this mild stretch. Expect gentle waves of two to three feet, along with a late morning high tide. On Saturday, the persistent light southwest wind flow will slightly increase the dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the air, creating a slightly more humid feeling.

However, the picture changes on Saturday. A well-defined cold front will reach New England during the latter part of Saturday. This front may trigger isolated showers across the entire region, particularly in the mountainous areas. Nevertheless, any showers that do occur are likely to be weak, fast-moving, and rather isolated.

Following the passage of Saturday's late-day cold front, Sunday will introduce a stark transition. The arrival of new, cool air will bring about a significant temperature drop, with daytime highs not exceeding the mid-50s. This represents a difference of some 25 degrees or more compared to Saturday's warmth.

Morning sunshine will gradually give way to thickening clouds, and scattered afternoon showers will increase, eventually becoming a steady evening and nighttime rain that will persist through much of Monday. In the North Country of New England, snowfall is expected, with at least a few inches potentially accumulating in parts of the Great North Woods of New Hampshire and Northern Maine on Sunday night into Monday.

Fortunately, a break in the weather is anticipated for Halloween, aligning perfectly with the timing for trick-or-treating if the current forecast holds. However, another round of showers is expected during the midweek next week. Looking further ahead, the latter part of our 10-day forecast suggests a gradual return to milder temperatures by late next week and into the following weekend.