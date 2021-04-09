Saturday Will Be Another Gorgeous Spring Day. Here's What to Know

Such a Friday beauty! A great end to the workweek under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 60s and 70s.

The area of high pressure responsible for this prolonged stretch of dry and mild temperatures will begin to shift east of New England tonight. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with patchy fog developing in some locations.

Saturday will begin with fog and some clouds and then the sun will be filtered with high clouds in the afternoon and evening. Overall, Saturday will feature more dry weather with highs in the 60s to mid-70s due to a southwest wind, keeping any onshore winds at bay.

The one exception will be Cape Cod and the Islands, as well as the South Coast, which will remain in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

It will all be fabulous weather to enjoy outdoors! Just make sure you are checking your body for deer ticks as they have started to emerge from the ground. And dry weather continues to elevate pollen counts and brush fire danger across New England.

Scattered showers will fall on Sunday morning across western New England and spread slowly east and north, as an area of low pressure approaches New England from the Great Lakes. Our pattern switches completely Sunday, with cooler temperatures -- highs in the 50s and 60s for much of the region, due to an onshore breeze and cloud cover.

On-and-off showers still hang around heading into next week with more seasonable temperatures. Even though next week looks unsettled, it doesn’t amount to much rain- totals will range between half an inch to an inch and a half from Sunday thru Friday.