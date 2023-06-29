Boston

Saturdays are for the storms: Stats on Boston's really wet weekends

It's rained in the Boston area nearly every weekend since spring started, and take a guess at how July 4 weekend will go...

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another wet weekend is on tap for New England, but there will be pockets of drier air too — stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

The calling card of late-spring and summer, so far, has been repeated rainfall chances, in spurts. The on-and-off nature of the rain has been in part due to repeated areas of low pressure, and some that have stalled.

Why so wet?

Each season’s featured a different flare or variation of rain. The spring showers were just that, showers, and very little severe weather.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As we transitioned into summer, low-pressure systems have continued to track across the northern tier of the U.S. but have been more slow-to-go as high pressure has built in over Bermuda. The stagnant nature has allowed sub-tropical moisture to move from the Southeast coast to New England. It’s what’s brought the humid air overhead.

We’ve been stuck in a revolving pattern of tropical downpours and repeated chances for rainfall nearly every day this month.

And we must admit, we understand how heinous the forecast has looked each day. The tropical-like humidity induced showers nearly half the month, but much of the rain came in quick spurts.

Wet Boston weekends

Summer in New England is THE time to get outdoors. It’s what attracts tourists this time of year. But the element of timing has played a significant role in canceling or postponing outdoor plans that have landed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekends in Boston have been ridiculously wet. No seriously. Nearly every weekend since the start of April has featured rain.

Of the past 13 weekends, eight of them have been wet, with measurable rain fall. In a meteorological sense, measurable means at least a one-hundredth of an inch of rain. It’s tiny, yes, but we aim for precision. Anything less than that is considered a trace…but we’ve really tipped the scales.

A bar graph showing the number of days with measurable rain from April 1 to June 27 — weekdays have four and three, while Saturday has eight and Sunday seven.
NBC10 Boston

We can look at this another way too: amount of rain that’s fallen on each day of the week.

In total, since the start of April, 8.2” of rain fell in Boston. Nearly half of that has come on Saturdays.

Think back to May 20, when it was the “rainiest rain show that ever rain showed,” as Taylor Swift proclaimed at Gillette Stadium. The second night of her Eras Tour stop at Foxborough was draped in 3.5 hours of record-breaking downpours. It rained 1.8” that day alone.

A bar graph showing Boston rainfall totals by day from April 1 to June 27 — Saturday leads with 3.7 inches, followed by Sunday at 2.6 inches, while no weekday has more than 0.72 inches.
NBC10 Boston

The second-wettest day of the week is Sunday, when more than 2.5” of rain has fallen.

The driest days have fallen smack dab in the middle of the week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Weekend rain totals were 25 times that of Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Heat and humidity…and heinous rain, too

The weekend washouts have been fueled and fed by humid tropical air, as air from the equator moves poleward and higher in latitude.

Under daytime heating, the potency of moisture has triggered thunderstorms leading to downpours throughout the start of June.

That will still ring true heading into the weekend before the Fourth of July — it’s not all wet all weekend long, but it’s not totally dry either.

The weather systems expected to bring rain to New England on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
The weather systems expected to bring rain to New England on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Saturday will be dry but pleasant, with seasonable temperatures. Sunday remains warm, though another front moves in, inducing thunderstorms across central Massachusetts and MetroWest in the evening.

A graphic showing the expected forecast for Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, 2023, across the Northeast
NBC10 Boston

The NBC10 Boston app will be a great way to track Sunday’s storm potential, as the First Alert Weather team anticipates Sunday evening showers around Southern New England, and the Greater Boston area.

More on Boston's rainy weather

forecast Jun 28

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible during afternoon storms

red sox Jun 17

Saturday night's Red Sox game postponed due to heavy rain

This article tagged under:

Bostonforecastjuly 4rain
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us