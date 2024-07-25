Scattered afternoon rain expected in New England with much warmer temperatures

We're turning the corner into warmer temperatures Thursday. With a front passing, we run the risk of a pop-up storm later this afternoon.

These storms, or quick showers, don't appear to be widespread or intense, so this is not one of those duck-and-cover setups. Most importantly, the front will switch out airmasses, giving us a push of less humid air at the tail end of the day.

The occasional breaks in the clouds will also reveal some smoky haze from distant forest fires burning in the west. We'll see the greatest concentration in the afternoon as this plume moves through southern New England.

Friday pushes us deeper into the 80s, all while we manage to keep the humidity at bay. The same goes for the weekend, which seems to rival last weekend's near perfect forecast.

The only caveat to the warmth would be afternoon sea breezes along the coast/Capes & Islands. This appears to be minor however, as most of our guidance keeps us in the low 80s through Sunday.