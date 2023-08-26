Scattered rain continues Saturday, spots of sun through the weekend as well

Not all hope is lost on the weekend, but we’ll keep scattered clouds and showers in the mix through Saturday.

Upper level energy is still overhead, but drier air holds its own too. Both will work to bring varying conditions throughout New England on Saturday.

The heavier showers are anticipated for Southern Mass and along the South Coast, Cape and Islands. Rainfall totals for the day are between 1 and 2 inches for Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Barnstable County.

Isolated rain will push through around 4pm and this comes through with little to no fuss. Once that passes, that’ll signal frontal passage and we’re on the way to a better finish to the weekend.

Sunday morning is cool with lows in the upper 50s. Dewpoints are lower too, providing a nice fall feel for the day. With spots of clouds and plenty of sun, Sunday will be the better weekend day to get outdoors.

Pleasant conditions roll into Monday too. The rain makes a quick return Tuesday through Wednesday as a tropical system sits out over the north Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Franklin is north of Hispaniola, and further strengthening is expected Monday. While the storm isn’t likely to make a dramatic turn west into New England, coastal waters are more choppy under the influence of the disturbance.

The system will weaken by the end of the week and a slight warming trend beings for the first weekend of September. Which, is a bit poetic, if you consider the non-summery summer we’ve had.