Scattered Rain, Downpours Expected Overnight

Hope you enjoyed this brief warm up, because a cold front is already approaching northwestern New England Thursday evening. Scattered rain and some downpours spread from northwest to southeast tonight into the overnight hours, which means those of you who were hoping to see the lunar eclipse overnight (from 2 to 5 a.m.), may most likely miss it thanks to the clouds.

Far western New England may have a chance, as the clouds and rain should head out there around dawn.

The rain heads offshore by sunrise Friday and our temps take a tumble. Highs Friday only reach the 30s to 40s and it stays blustery with a west northwest wind.

Upslope snow will be around all day. Our NBC forecast model has around 2 to 4 inches of snow for the mountains through Friday.

Colder temps settle in for the weekend and beyond. Highs reach the 40s on Saturday, with a slight warm up to the 50s Sunday. Clouds increase late Sunday as we watch for another low pressure system to head our way from the Great Lakes.

This system tracks far enough north that a lot of the Midwest, southern U.S. and the eastern U.S. will see rain. The Great Lakes will see snow showers. This will lead to flight delays across airports such as Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, or Green Bay.

Rain moves through the eastern seaboard, New York to Boston, Monday into Tuesday, so low visibility with the rain will lead to possible delays there.

Snow is confined to the mountains of northern New England Tuesday as colder air returns. Stay tuned to the details as we get closer to those days.

Thanksgiving still looks quiet, partly cloudy, and highs in the mid 40s.