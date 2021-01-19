forecast

Scattered Rain, Snow Showers Tuesday As Temperatures Decrease this Week

Temperatures will reach the upper 30s Tuesday, which is above average for this time of year, but cooler than we’ve been

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our wash, rinse, repeat weather pattern is starting to change - well, a little bit at least. We aren’t expecting a big storm any time soon, but we are expecting a return to some colder, more seasonable air.

Flurries are possible with each reinforcing shot of cold air. We’re done with 40s, for now. Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s, which is above average for this time of year, but cooler than we’ve been.

The coldest air will be in place for the weekend. Chances for snow on Friday and Saturday keep getting lower and lower. It’s possible we could see some snow next week. At this point, midweek looks to be fairly active, so stay tuned.

Climate

climate change bill Jan 15

Gov. Baker Vetoes Climate Bill, Citing Housing Concerns in Mass.

climate change bill Jan 14

Mass. Lawmakers Say They Are Ready to Refile, Pass Climate Bill

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us