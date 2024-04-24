Scattered rain Wednesday with a slight chance of thunder

Our only unsettled day of the workweek is not looking like a washout. A few showers dart through the area Wednesday morning, followed by a break, then a couple more to finish the day.

It's possible that some spots come away with just a sprinkle over the course of the entire day. Also worth noting that the final leg of showers is associated with a sharp cold front that puts the freeze on overnight.

Many will fall near — or well below — freezing. While it doesn't seem record-breaking, it will be another night to cover sensitive vegetation. Admittedly, with some falling into the mid-20s, it's better to bring those items in rather than attempt to save them with a covering.

We'll recover on Thursday and Friday, but it will be gradual. Sea breezes will temper our expectations each afternoon. Away from the coast, however, we should be able to muster a 60-degree reading or two.

Warmup still on tap for the weekend. As mentioned, it seems a bit fragile owing to potential sea breezes (again). But at this point, the sea breeze may only cool us into the upper 60s, whereas locations away from the coast will soar well into the 70s.

Enjoy your day!