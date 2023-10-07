Scattered showers across New England on Saturday

Scattered sprinkles and showers are likely across Western Mass, and Worcester County midmorning to midday. There’s even a few spots of fog through Saturday morning. Cloudy skies continue to build in as we’re wedged in the middle of two rainmakers. One is located to the west and it comes in as a cold front.

The other system to our east, brings tropical downpours, with Tropical Storm Philippe. While we aren’t anticipating extreme impacts from the storm, it will keep us stuck in the clouds for a majority of the weekend. It seems as if the core of Philippe’s remnants will stay just shy of the shore, with the heaviest rain paralleling the coast. That would increase the odds of downpours throughout the Outer Cape, Nantucket and through the New Hampshire seacoast.

Maine and northwestern New England are set to see the biggest rainfall impacts with likely higher amounts. While southeastern New England may see as little as a tenth of an inch of rain, western MA, northern VT & ME likely get around one to two inches or more in localized areas, especially in northeastern Maine who may see the landfall of Tropical Storm Philippe late Saturday.

The heavy rain should push out through Sunday increasing sunshine earlier in southern New England on the latter half of the weekend. We’ll see a blustery Sunday with temperatures in the 60s to 50s lasting through early next week. After that, highs ranging in the low 60s should stay below average through the rest of the work week with mostly dry skies.