Scattered showers before cooler evening on Saturday

A cold front brushing through this morning will make your Saturday… interesting. The morning will feature scattered showers, not everywhere getting wet at all times, and rain totals will be around 0.25”.

Just before noon, we begin a cooling trend. Temperatures start in the upper 50s and will fall to the upper 40s by noon. Wind gusts increase to 25 mph at times on the backside of this cold front as temperatures fall. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 40s for the rest of the afternoon.

Looking ahead, Sunday through Tuesday will be cool and dry, with mornings in the upper 20s to low 30s. But there's a chance for more rain and wind coming in on Wednesday. The day before Thanksgiving will likely start wet and windy, with the rain getting heavier by midday and then easing off by the evening. Rain totals on Wednesday will likely fall between 1” to 2” of rain.

Wednesday's rain should clear out, setting the stage for a cold but clear Thanksgiving. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s, and daytime highs will be in the 40s, making it a cool but dry holiday.