Scattered Showers Friday Ahead of Clear, Sunny Saturday

Lingering showers and storms continue to move through the south coast of New England as a frontal boundary once again stalls to the south. Clearing skies continue from north to south today as highs will reach the low to mid 80s with less humidity.

Northern New England continues to see pop up showers in the heat of the day due to another upper level disturbance. These showers disappear after sunset again.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with mostly dry weather, highs in the mid to upper 80s and fairly low humidity. A few mountain showers are possible, but otherwise we're dry.

Sunday brings us more humidity and late day showers and storms as an area of low pressure tracks through. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 80s but it will feel like around 90 with the heat index factor.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move through the Caribbean, bringing heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to the islands. This storm will follow the outskirts of a high pressure center to the east in the mid Atlantic and stay just off the coast of Florida by Saturday. The storm continues along the eastern coast and northeast through next week.

There is much uncertainty on where the exact track will be, but it is looking more likely that we will see some tropical moisture enhancement with any rain that moves in Sunday or Monday.

Early next week, the storm could side swipe New England too, but again we are watching this every-changing scenario closely. More rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday, but it depends on how Isaias interacts with our pattern. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s through next weekend.