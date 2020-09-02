Scattered Showers, Humidity Rising Wednesday

Today is a transition day from the nice, dry air we’ve had for the last few days into a more sticky air mass with a Florida-feel gradually returning.

Temperatures are actually a little cooler today, but with the humidity it’s a little less comfortable outdoors with a lot of clouds and passing showers. High temperatures are generally in the 70s, though it's cooler in eastern New England where a breeze comes in from the south at 10-15 mph.

The driest air is probably across Maine, the seacoast of New Hampshire and through Cape Cod where we have breaks of sunshine. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

Most of the day it’s not raining but at times the rain could be moderate to perhaps heavy, with a chance of a thunderstorm west and north late in the day.

This is a warm front going by and tonight we are all sticky with patchy fog and a few showers or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures are near 70°.

Tomorrow will be breezy from the south west we are on the warmer side of a slowing front, with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. The temperature is back into the 80s and with dew points near 70°, there’s a chance that thunderstorms could be strong to severe in isolated locations. We may have one round of showers and storms early in the day with breaks of sunshine, then another round late in the day and at night.

A more substantial cold front from Canada will push through tomorrow night and first thing Friday with the less humid air returning for the weekend.

With the wind from the west, Friday is probably still on the warm to hot side, perhaps even close to 90° on some of the beaches in southeastern New England. But it is a cooler air mass that gradually works in with a nice comfortable night for sleeping. We have plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon and through Labor Day weekend. The temperature is going back down to the 70s to near 80° as shown in our first alert 10 day forecast.