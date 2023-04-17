Scattered Showers Make for a Wet, Cool Marathon Monday

On this Marathon Monday we have chilly temps, clouds, and scattered showers around for runners and spectators. The showers will be off and on all day long through the end of the race for even the non-elite runners. An area of low pressure is just to the northwest and is spinning a cold front through.

NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston

Our wind direction changes a bit by this evening, more from the southeast. As briefly drier air heads into southwestern New England, we may see glimpses of sun and a spike in temps in the low 60s before sunset. Then the showers wrap up, southwest to northeast and we dry off gradually with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

What's in the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday brings another weak shortwave attached to the parent low pressure system, now across Canada. And as that swings through we see scattered showers north, with a stray shower or sprinkles in southern New England. Highs will be in the upper 50 to low 60s with a gusty southwest wind and partly cloudy skies.

Our wind switches from the northwest on Wednesday so we again see highs in the low 60s for many and now more sun. The north country will see some isolated afternoon showers. Temps warm a bit inland to the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s Friday. At the coast, sea breezes develop so our highs may only be around 60 (which is around our normal high of 57). Saturday looks to remain cloudy but mostly dry and low 60s. Sunday we have a cold front moving through so ahead of it, temps could warm to the 60s & 70s, before the widespread rain heads through. Then we’re back to more April temps next week.