Scattered Showers Thursday Ahead of Sunny Holiday Weekend

A series of fronts have arrived in New England that are slowing down and weakening. That leaves us with a pretty good Thursday on the warmer side but with higher humidity. There are still many clouds, especially in southern and eastern New England. We had some thunderstorms cross overnight that have stalled now south of Boston.

For most of us, it’s not a bad-looking Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds and the chance of spotty thunderstorms at any point. High temperatures are in the 80s for most of us, maybe a little bit cooler by the beach with a weak sea breeze.

A more powerful front is crossing New York and Pennsylvania with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms may hold together and cross New England again tonight. There’s a chance of some localized damaging wind gusts, especially west of the Connecticut River, mostly after dark.

Tomorrow the wind will come in from the west and northwest with the humidity coming back down. With that land breeze coming in, the beaches in southeastern New England may near 90° temperatures. Meanwhile, the temperature at the Canadian border will fall through the 70s during the afternoon.

High pressure builds over the Great Lakes and is going to spend Labor Day weekend here in the northeast. It’s an ideal set up for sunny days with temperatures in the 70s near 80°, and nice comfortable nights with low humidity.

Even Labor Day Monday looks like it’s going to be a nice day. There''s a slight warming trend the middle of next week, maybe some more showers or thunderstorms, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.