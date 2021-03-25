Scattered Showers, Warm Temps Thursday and Friday Before Cold Front Moves in

Showers moving through New England Thursday morning exit early, with clearing skies lagging behind but likely to bring sun out by afternoon for many communities. All the while, mild enough air is in place for emerging sun to bump temperatures into the 60s for many and even near 70 in warmer spots Thursday afternoon!

A storm system responsible for widespread severe weather in the southeast U.S. Thursday will eject a piece of atmospheric energy and moisture northeast toward New England, set to arrive Friday morning. So, after clouds thicken Thursday night, expect showers and downpours for the first half of the day Friday right through lunch hour. There is even the potential for a gusty thunderstorm in southeast New England before noon with a distinctly humid feeling to the air.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By Friday afternoon, the sun breaks out from west to east and results in a rapid temperature rise through the 60s. Some areas will rise to around 70 degrees, with the coast being the last to see the rebound. Enough moisture will be lingering in the atmosphere, though, that a renewed shower or downpour is possible later Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

The sweeping cold front late Friday will deliver a new wind from the northwest and a new air Friday night into the weekend, with snow showers in the northern mountains and North Country Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday is looking much cooler with a fresh breeze under a fair sky, but undoubtedly the pick of the two weekend days.

A storm system approaches from the west Sunday, bringing rain from west to east Sunday mid-morning. This will last through the remainder of the day and keep temperatures down. In fact, those temperatures will be so cold that snow is expected in some of northern New England!

Right now, our First Alert Weather Team is expecting as much as three to six inches of Sunday snow from the higher terrain of the Presidentials east through the Maine mountains. Four to eight inches are possible in northern Maine.

Although Monday brings sun, that bright sky comes immersed in another shot of cool air behind our departing storm. Dry weather will last until midweek showers and rain late Wednesday through Thursday, with the entirety of next week cooler than this one in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.