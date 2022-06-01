Scattered Showers Wednesday Amid Drought Conditions

The pine pollen was atrocious yesterday as the front swept by, but the downpours that chugged through in the late evening helped wash some of it from the air. Much of today will be spent waiting on more downpours – and possible storms – to cross through in what amounts to a strange weather setup here in New England.

Like last night, we will sit on the cool side of the front: temps will only make it to the low 60s – meantime it’s much warmer aloft, where these storms feed off the heat and somewhat humid air. The bottom line is that it’s quite possible to get a storm rolling with at temperature around 60 – totally contrary to our idea of a storm on a hot summer afternoon.

We’ll take the water any way we can at this point. The Drought Monitor is showing an increasing area of concern across eastern Mass. Three months of below normal rainfall (only 1.32” last month) have come home to roost.

I’m not thinking this somewhat soggy pattern will put a dent in it either. Once droughts set in across New England, they don’t typically disappear in short order. That said, we are in a semi-wet pattern through the end of the week, with another batch of beneficial rain expected to come through on Friday.

The weekend is still holding at this point. Sunshine is expected to return with a couple of pleasant (read normal) days in the 70s.