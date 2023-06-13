Scattered showers with some downpours start off Tuesday in New England

I’d like to say that the pattern has changed and we’ll see more typical summer fare in the coming days. But that’s not the narrative we’re going with in the next 7 to 10 days.

Technically, the pattern has shifted a bit. While the storm system from last week has moved away, a new one has fallen into place in a slightly different position — with the same watery result.

This atmospheric trickery isn’t going to pin us down in chilly 50s and 60s, but instead we’ll bring the 70s back into the fold and heap on a steady diet of (slight) humidity to keep the overnight low temperatures tolerable. However, with increased humidity comes the threat for heavier rain. We’ve already seen that with downpours on Saturday and Monday night. More are expected Wednesday afternoon with a vigorous weather system rippling through.

In the meantime, we’ll struggle with the clouds Tuesday and much of Wednesday. Thursday holds the promise for the brightest weather and the lowest risk for showers, so right now it appears that may be the pick of the week.