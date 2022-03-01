Scattered Snow and Rain Showers This Week

Scattered snow continues in northern New England tonight, while a light wintry mix moves through southern New England.

Light accumulation is likely with coatings to 3" of snow across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Southern New England will see an interior light wintry mix with no accumulation, and a few rain showers or sprinkles move through late today and tonight. Lows stay just above freezing south, and around 32 north, so watch for some icy spots.

Wednesday brings us a brief break in systems as we see sun and highs in the mid 40s south. Another clipper brings in light snow by nighttime and we may see scattered coatings in the greater Boston area, interior MA, to 1-2" in northern New England through Thursday morning. After that, Thursday and Friday we have sun and cooler temps in the upper 30s Thursday, to low 30s Friday.

This weekend we’re watching a system that lifts northeast, across northwestern New England. This means we start with a light wintry mix Saturday night, then change to scattered rain even in northern New England by Sunday. Milder temperatures are expected to stick around as we start next week. We may make a run at 60 degrees as the jet stream positions itself far to the north to begin next week.