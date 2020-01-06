Scattered Snow Showers Continue for Some

Scattered snow showers continue across higher elevations in northern New England, with flurries or sprinkles across southeast New England.

Minor accumulation will continue across the mountains and northern New England through Tuesday daybreak. Temperatures will drop to the 20s overnight tonight so watch out for black ice developing.

Tuesday will be quiet as we sit between disturbances and highs reach the 30s to low 40s. Our next system is a quick-mover as it dives south of our area Tuesday night as a weak coastal low.

Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday is when the height of this system will affect southeastern New England. There will be a chance for rain, a mix and some slushy snow.

About 1-2 inches of snow will be possible in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through Wednesday morning. Our wind picks up from the west Wednesday afternoon, making wind chill values in the 20s and actual highs in the 30s.

Evening colder air takes over for Thursday with highs only in the mid-20s to around 30 south.

A storm strengthens out west and will head towards New England by Friday into the weekend. We also see a warm-up with highs in the upper 40s Friday and in the mid-50s Saturday.

This next system looks to be mostly rain with a wintry mix to the north. Sunday morning showers linger with some drying possible late in the day. Another storm will move in for early next week and that also will bring in more rain with a mix to the north.