The heat was the main story for Monday with new record highs set in Hartford and Bridgeport, Connecticut, for example. Today we add to the heat more humidity and storms.

Temperatures will be a degree or two "cooler," but with the humidity, it will feel just as hot. Real-feel temperatures this afternoon will be around 100 degrees, with actual highs in the low to mid 90s. The pure sizzling sunshine of yesterday will fade into developing clouds and scattered storms and showers by afternoon.

This morning we continue to see some showers and storms across western and northern New England. Then the activity will shift south and east during the day.

Any storm that moves through coastal Maine, down through central Massachusetts and Connecticut to areas southeast could produce damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning. These storms move offshore by tonight, except across Cape Cod.

The frontal boundary doesn't quite move out completely for Wednesday. Storms and showers continue across the Cape & Islands Wednesday morning, with clearing in the afternoon. An isolated storm or shower lingers in the forecast there through sunset.

Northern New England will see a few pop up storms and showers Wednesday afternoon. Highs across the northeast will be near 90, most areas in the 80s and less humid.

Thursday will bring in scattered showers or storms along another frontal boundary, but most areas may stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s, to the mid 80s by Friday.

The weekend will be perfect. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and not too humid. High pressure will keep all areas dry here in New England.

Next week looks a tad cooler as a storm system moves in from the west. This may interact with a tropical system off the east coast. It's too soon to tell where that storm may track or how it will interact with our weather, aside from possibly enhancing rainfall. Winds turn onshore as we see scattered rain, clouds, and highs around 80 through the end of the 10-day forecast.