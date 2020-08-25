Thankfully, yesterday storms missed more than they hit, unlike Sunday.

Today we will be tracking a cold front that's moving in. It’s possible that we could see scattered strong to severe thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. The greatest concentration of severe weather may be south of New England in the mid-Atlantic.

The air mass that follows will be fall like with temperatures into the 70s for highs for the remainder of the week. As a warm front tries to move in Thursday, it's possible that we could see you some strong to severe storms again in southern New England.

Friday into Saturday we will be watching the remnants of Laura. At this point the steadiest, most beneficial rain may stay in the mid Atlantic.