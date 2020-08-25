forecast

Scattered Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon

It’s possible that we could see scattered strong to severe thunderstorms develop during the afternoon

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thankfully, yesterday storms missed more than they hit, unlike Sunday.

Today we will be tracking a cold front that's moving in. It’s possible that we could see scattered strong to severe thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. The greatest concentration of severe weather may be south of New England in the mid-Atlantic.

The air mass that follows will be fall like with temperatures into the 70s for highs for the remainder of the week. As a warm front tries to move in Thursday, it's possible that we could see you some strong to severe storms again in southern New England.

Friday into Saturday we will be watching the remnants of Laura. At this point the steadiest, most beneficial rain may stay in the mid Atlantic.

Local

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

‘That Is 2020': Lightning Crashes Down as Couple Weds in Marion, Mass.

Cape Cod 5 hours ago

‘Black Lives Matter' Signs Vandalized at Cape Cod Homes

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us