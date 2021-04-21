Scattered Thunderstorms, Snow for Some Wednesday into Thursday

New England is divided by a weather front.

Wednesday temperatures will range from upper 60s south, 40s to 30s north as a cold front sits across the northeast. Northern New England and the mountains will see snow accumulation through Thursday from this system.

Several inches of accumulation is expected, with a widespread 6 to 12 inches in higher elevations. Southern New England will see highs in the 60s thanks to a gusty south wind and some early sunshine. Rain and isolated thunderstorms move through late afternoon and evening, so the day won’t be a washout across the south.

We don’t expect much rain -- about a quarter inch at best in southwestern New England with the rain amount forecast decreasing by evening in southeastern New England.

Much colder air rushes in on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s and near 50 degrees. A gusty west wind will dry us out and cool temperatures will be in the 30s and 20s in northern New England. Some daytime clouds are expected with the cool pool of air aloft. In the mountains across the North Country, snow showers will linger into Friday.

Friday’s highs rebound to around 60 degrees with sunshine. Warmer temperatures return for Saturday with sun and upper 60s. On Sunday, we are watching a coastal storm that will bring us scattered rain and wind. The storm is moving pretty fast, so by Monday we see some improvement.

Highs go from the 40s and 50s Sunday back to a warming trend next week, with another shot at some 70s and sunshine midweek as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.