Second Heat Wave of the Season Expected to Hit New England

So far, June has seen some sweltering temperatures, only to be countered by a few days (we count five) at or below normal.

As you might imagine, we’re WAY above normal for month as a whole, and there’s no sign we’re stopping anytime soon. Another scorching airmass will be moving in this weekend, but there’s a bit of a turn in the road before we get there.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A feeble low pressure system has formed on our old front (the one that went through on Tuesday) and it is chugging in our direction. Sometimes these low pressure systems can turn into tropical systems, but that doesn’t seem to be happening now.

What it will do is heighten our threat for showers and downpours with some embedded thunder possible tonight through Friday morning – lingering into Friday afternoon along the Maine Turnpike – before it slowly dissolves Friday afternoon.

Nevertheless, the heat is still building over the weekend with humidity on the rise. Temperatures will be in the 80s with an isolated inland shower Saturday, especially north, then very few storms but plenty of heat Sunday and Monday.

In fact, our heat peaks early next week (we’ll bake in the sun while they broil out West under 100+ degree heat in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia). A second heat wave of the season expected for much of New England Sunday through Wednesday and perhaps even longer for some.

Scattered thunder becomes increasingly likely toward the middle and end of the week next week. While the pattern may “cool” a bit toward the holiday weekend, our First Alert exclusive 10-day forecast still has high temperatures in the 80s with humidity likely to linger.