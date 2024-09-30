September ends with drier than normal days, October starts the same

The final day of the month seems to have a mix of sun and clouds, but those clouds won’t produce rain.
High temperatures will range from the 60s at the coast, to 70s across the interior.
October 1 starts cooler, and cloudier for most with highs in the low to mid-60s due to an east wind, and clouds that keep temperatures back.
The gray days are reminiscent of fall, so they are somewhat appropriate.
Wednesday afternoon will hold a brief chance for a shower, but the day doesn’t seem to be a washout. We’ll turn things around Thursday and into the weekend with warmer than usual temperatures in the mid 70s.