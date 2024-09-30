September ends with drier than normal days, October starts the same

The final day of the month seems to have a mix of sun and clouds, but those clouds won’t produce rain.

NBC10 Boston

High temperatures will range from the 60s at the coast, to 70s across the interior.

October 1 starts cooler, and cloudier for most with highs in the low to mid-60s due to an east wind, and clouds that keep temperatures back.

NBC10 Boston

The gray days are reminiscent of fall, so they are somewhat appropriate.

NBC10 Boston

Wednesday afternoon will hold a brief chance for a shower, but the day doesn’t seem to be a washout. We’ll turn things around Thursday and into the weekend with warmer than usual temperatures in the mid 70s.