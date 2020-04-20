Severe Storms to Bring Rain, Snow, Powerful Winds to Parts of Region Tuesday

An ocean storm continues to pass way offshore this afternoon. This means the clouds will be dominant to the south and east across New England. Our wind direction changes during the day, turning to the northeast and keeping temps much cooler than yesterday. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight there will be patchy frost as the sky clears, the wind diminishes and temps fall to the 30s across southern New England. Temps to the north will be in the low 30s, in the teens and 20s across northern Maine.

Our temps rebound quickly on Tuesday as our highs reach the 50s and low 60s on a strong south wind. We start off dry and partly cloudy, but a cold front will bring in scattered rain and thunderstorms anytime after 2 pm, and through sunset from west to east. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind and small hail as the main threats.

Snow is likely across northern New England. The wind ramps up from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday and will gust between 30 and 50 mph. This wind will bring in drier air on Wednesday into Thursday, but will keep temps cooler than normal, in the low 50s.

Another coastal storm is in the works for Friday and we will ramp up the wind again as the low passes to our southeast. Scattered rain and raw weather will keep temperatures in the 40s all day.

Luckily we clear out for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with milder temps in the 60s, but keeping temps in the 50s on the coast thanks to a sea breeze. Saturday night into Sunday will bring us another round of scattered rain and temps lower about 5-10 degrees.

The rest of our 10-day forecast next week remains active with multiple waves of rain. Depending on the track of these lows, we may not see a significant warm up... but there is a chance that we will see warm weather by midweek next week. Stay tuned!