Severe Storms to Sweep Across New England Wed.; Brief Tornadoes Possible

Our fall feel in New England will give way to more summer-like weather by midweek.

The humidity is on the rise Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the northeast. Southern New England will have clouds and showers Wednesday morning, while a few storms and showers will be found along the boundary in northern New England.

The main event will be the severe thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Expect the storms to develop across northwestern New England after noon Wednesday and then to slowly sink southeast in the evening.

There is enough spin in the atmosphere that the storms in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could rotate. Any time there is some low level shear added in, we have the potential for brief tornadoes. Damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and lightning are the main threats from these storms.

The line of storms will slowly head southeast Wednesday evening. They reach Boston, Hartford and Providence, around sunset and will lose the daytime instability. The more-stable air means the storms weaken as they move through those cities. We still expect some gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning through the early part of the night.

The front doesn’t completely move through Thursday, so we may be stuck in the clouds and with showers early in the day in southern New England. Farther north, the sun emerges as high pressure takes over.

Tuesday afternoon: Highs in low to mid 70s, mostly sunny wind from east. Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, rain chances 20%. Lows in mid 60s. Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning, partly sunny, afternoon to evening storms.

An area of low pressure moves in from the south off the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday into Friday. This brings in humidity and a tropical feel for the end of the week. Scattered rain and some wind could put a damper on outdoor plans through the first part of our weekend.

If this storm heads out to sea, there is a chance our heat returns along with the sunshine. Right now it looks like an easterly flow leading to clouds and drizzle with cool temperatures Friday into Saturday. Sunday looks sunny and around 80 degrees as we begin a dry stretch for the first half of next week.

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to spin along the coast of Texas and Louisiana. The storm slowly meanders across the deep south this week. It will remain over the same spots until at least Friday. Flash flooding, river flooding, street flooding are all threats along the Gulf Coast as heavy rain continues to fall in those areas.