Severe Thunderstorms in New England Possible Sunday Afternoon

A very warm start to May 23, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But a strong cold front will bring changes our way this afternoon in northern New England and by this evening, southern New England will feel the different air mass, too.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible this afternoon as a cold front and disturbance aloft moves over the region, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky as some of these cells may be strong to severe, with the primary threat being locally damaging wind gusts.

This evening, dewpoints will drop from the 60s into the 40s and it will feel quite refreshing, especially if you have outdoor dining plans. Time to open the windows and let some fresh air into your home.

Monday will feature a much cooler air mass with highs mostly in the 60s to around 70° under a mostly sunny sky. By Tuesday, temperatures rise into the 70s and by Wednesday we are back into the sultry heat with temperatures closer to 90.

Another cold front is expected late Wednesday, which will trigger showers and a thunderstorm with seasonable temperatures and the return of afternoon showers for Memorial Day weekend.