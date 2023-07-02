Showers and heavy rain cover New England on Sunday

Showers with heavy rain at times continue to advance over our region this Sunday.

Temperatures are cooler than yesterday with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s. Yesterday we reached the mid-80s but it felt warmer due to the high humidity.

Today it’s a combination of clouds, high humidity and showers with embedded locally heavier rain. Just this morning we had over an inch of rain in parts of CT and western MA.

We keep adding to those numbers though the afternoon and evening. Thunder is possible tonight before the rain ends tomorrow morning. Showers and storms however will bubble up Monday afternoon which could become locally strong to severe.

These storms would likely move out of the west and move eastward into I-495 after 2pm and into the evening hours. The highest concern here would be the chance for some locally strong storms producing strong wind gusts and excessive rainfall.

Also, lightning would be embedded with much of this activity Monday afternoon & evening. We’ll keep the rain around for the first half of our Tuesday but there’s a chance that most of the storms move south by the 4th of July fireworks time.

Drier air may fill in the atmosphere inhibiting growth of renewed storms. Drier and milder conditions are projected for Wednesday & Thursday with high highs in the mid to upper 80s east, 90s inland and brighter afternoons.