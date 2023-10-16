Showers come and go Monday with cool temperatures

After sneaking in a virtually rain-free weekend, the Mondays are back. A few showers combine with cool temps to bring us back to October. In reality, the high temps Monday are several degrees below normal (for a change). Breezes from the northwest will make it feel even cooler.

Showers shrivel up Monday night, and the Sun blends with clouds Tuesday. We’ll get a little temperature bump, too, as the coldest part of this weather system begins to move away. Wednesday builds on the slight warming trend too, as we near the low 60s. Cool mornings prevail with lower 40s in some suburbs through Wednesday morning. Widespread frosts remain elusive again this week.

Later in the week, a brewing storm will bring the threat of rain back into the picture. We’ll watch the late Friday and early Saturday time frame for this event. Plenty of wind, mild temperatures (initially) and a burst of heavy rain. More details throughout the week.