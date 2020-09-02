Showers Depart Thursday Ahead of Increasing Sunshine and Humidity

Because New England weather changes every few days and often when it rains on a Wednesday, we get a sunny Saturday.

That rule looks to apply this week. We may have the first dry Saturday in weeks.

A weak warm front is responsible for these showers which mark the change to warmer and more humid air, but it will only add up to about one or two-tenths of an inch of rain in the midst of our ongoing drought.

A bit more energy passing overnight should trigger a few pre-dawn and early morning Thursday showers before departing and allowing clouds to give way to increasing sunshine Thursday, with a light south wind to bump temperatures into the 80s with sticky humidity by the afternoon.

While the air will feel heavy enough for thunder, right now there doesn't appear to be a disturbance strong enough to touch storms off so, save for some hilly or mountainous terrain storms, widespread thunder isn't expected during the day — though another overnight disturbance raises the chance overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

A strong cold front will cross New England from northwest to southeast on Friday, meaning the day starts very humid but should end noticeably less so. Normally, a strong cold front would touch off a round of thunderstorms and while our First Alert Team is carefully watching the setup and not ruling out a few storms, right now it appears there may be enough dry air to substantially limit that chance.

The incoming dry air will totally take over for the weekend with sunshine and comfortable air with highs in the 70s and cool, comfortable, dry nights, and great for Labor Day weekend fire pits. But keep in mind the dry, drought-stricken conditions and use caution while enjoying.

Next week starts great, including Labor Day, then likely gives way to rain — perhaps some heavier, more meaningful rain infused with tropical moisture — by the end of the week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.