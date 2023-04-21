Showers, Downpours Rolling in Our Direction

Final lap before the weekend, and the temperatures keep rising – at least away from the coast. Unfortunately, this is the end of the line for the mild temps too as showers and a few downpours roll in our direction.

Highs again jump well into the 60s to near 70 west of Framingham, Massachusetts, and closer to Rhode Island border thanks to abundant sun.

Closer to the coast, a steady sea breeze will keep us sequestered in the 50s for much of the day. Ditto on the Capes/Islands.

Clouds will drift in from time to time, but they won’t solidify until later Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Although Saturday is still looking dry, the winds off the water and dense overcast will make for a cool day. Highs only make the low and mid-50s.

And Sunday isn’t looking much better. Rain will SLOWLY inch across the Commonwealth, starting in Western Mass. and moving to Eastern Mass. Some of the guidance shows a bit of delay on that rain, so there might be a few hours in the morning that are still dry (esp. the Capes/Islands).

Once it arrives, we can count on a solid soaking into the evening. Projections are between .75 to over 1” in spots. This is the wet down we’ve all be waiting for.

Some of those showers could even spill over into Monday as the system continues to slow down. We should shake this weather system by Tuesday, but then we won’t be seeing the warmth anytime soon.