Showers for Some Monday Evening Ahead of Drier, Comfortable Tuesday

As a series of ocean storms finally pull out to the east, a new front comes in from the west. Though it's a cold front, most of us warm up thanks to a wind shift from the southwest.

We also get a little more rain before a great stretch of weather takes hold. We can expect afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms in western New England and a round of showers and embedded thunder, mostly overnight, in eastern New England which may drop a third of an inch of rain or more in some locations.

Showers move into Maine and slow down early Tuesday, giving way to a stream of drier air that will make for a comfortable afternoon.

While Tuesday's air may be drier, it won't be so dry as to preclude any showers at all. Another disturbance aloft will build clouds across the Great North Woods and much of central and northern Maine Tuesday afternoon for some scattered showers and thunderstorms which are unlikely to impact communities farther south.

As the air continues to turn drier and more comfortable for midweek, nighttime low temperatures will slide into the 40s for the North Country and 50s for many others, with Wednesday bringing plenty of sunshine and only the chance of an afternoon sprinkle or shower at the Canada border.

By Thursday, sunshine prevails with exceptionally comfortable air that carries into Friday. Temperatures rise and humidity builds heading into the weekend, delivering an increasing chance of scattered afternoon thunder, particularly by Sunday, with no repeat of the cool daytime high temperatures from this past weekend expected in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.