Showers for Some Wednesday as Comfortable Air Moves In

Wednesday has been the 6th day in a row with rain in New England. It was heavier than expected along the south coast with a few us getting another quarter inch of water. That rain is moving out though.

We also have a few showers and thunderstorms crossing inland areas. These are quick movers and should also be gone in time for a nice sunset, perhaps even a few rainbows.

When it rains on a Wednesday, that usually means dry on Saturday. This rule should (mostly) work out this weekend.

The fronts causing today's rain are moving out to sea with nice dry high pressure pressing in overnight for a great night of comfortable sleeping weather.

After a cool night of widespread 50s and valley 40s resulting in some early Thursday morning fog in valleys and near bodies of water, that fog will burn off as sunshine warms all of New England back up to around 80 degrees with light sea breezes developing Thursday afternoon.

A couple of energetic disturbances drop from Canada into the North Country of New England on Friday, raising the chance of showers both Friday morning and again in the afternoon, while central and southern New England are expected to be far enough south to avoid showers and instead find rising temperatures well into the 80s, though humidity will still remain fairly low.

It's not until Saturday that humidity starts to increase noticeably, with temperatures climbing to near 90 for many.

Sunday may not be quite as hot, but likely will be even more humid for most, raising the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon.

For those concerned that a couple of cool mornings this week spell the end of summer, next week should help to alleviate that concern with most days bringing temperatures in the 80s for highs with thunder possible on some of the afternoons in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.