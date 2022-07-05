Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Tuesday Into Wednesday

If July 4th brought manmade fireworks, it’s only right that July 5th brings mother nature’s fireworks. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but beneficial rainfall is on the way. Tuesday looks a tad above average with high temperatures near 85. Rainfall amounts in Boston are near a quarter of an inch.

Heavier amounts are expected north into the Merrimack Valley at 1” with isolated spots near 1.5”. Isolated strong storms could contain gusty winds near 45 mph.

After the front passes, drier air sweeps in Wednesday midday. This should allow another day of clearing skies with highs in the low 80s. Wind gusts near or above 20 mph are possible.

High pressure holds for much of the week, bringing seasonable days. Easterly flow brings the region below average on Thursday with highs in the uppers 70s.

While not a slam dunk scenario, Friday holds the next chance for rain. Sunday is seasonable. Dewpoints drop into the upper 40s, low 50s.