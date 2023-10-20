Showers move in Friday — here's what to expect this weekend

Our showers are moving in, but our storm has yet to form and strengthen. This means the showers will be spotty and light Friday. It could also mean a few peeks of sun from time to time, although we are seeing more clouds than bright skies Friday.

Later Friday night, the storm deepens off Block Island and the Vineyard, then heads into the Gulf of Maine. That will throw plenty of rain our way, albeit tolerable and in short bursts to allay any flooding concerns. Early Saturday, there still may be a pause before we see the final leg of downpours move through in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will be highest across northern Massachusetts (specifically from Cape Ann to the border of New Hampshire), all of southern New Hampshire and Maine, as it's here the rain will reach full maturity and linger into early Sunday morning.

Speaking of — the last bits of wet weather should scoot out later Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning. There's still a chance a few showers may flop back down over us on Sunday afternoon as the storm spins into Nova Scotia. While winds won't be a huge factor during the storm's development and approach Saturday, they will be gusty on its departure Sunday.

Some may top 30-35 miles per hour at times, and combined with a chilly airmass, make it feel like 40s in the afternoon. The Head of the Charles Regatta will be challenged by both the wet weather Saturday and the winds on Sunday. Dress warmly on Sunday with the chilly winds.

Chilly air lingers into Monday and Tuesday of next week, when we have our greatest chance for the first frost of the season in the suburbs. This is a quick shot of chilly air, however. We’re expecting the temps to rocket back to the 60s as early as Wednesday.

Have a great weekend, despite the wet weather.